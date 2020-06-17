Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Haystack TV becomes Haystack News

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/17/2020
Comment (0)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Haystack TV, a leading ad-supported streaming provider that connects viewers with hyper-relevant local, national and global TV news, has rebranded its popular curated streaming service from "Haystack TV" to "Haystack News" and reported on its record growth.

With nearly 300 U.S. broadcast stations supplying Haystack News with local news content, Haystack is the only AVOD news service with local news coverage for more than 90 percent of all local U.S. markets. Haystack News is also the only AVOD news service with full availability on Smart TV platforms.

Haystack's audience growth is accelerating with millions of new users signing up year-to-date and 145% audience growth year over year (May 2020 vs. May 2019). Building upon a strong 2019, which was the fourth consecutive year of more than doubled watchtime, Haystack News is on pace in 2020 to more than double usage yet again, exceeding millions of hours monthly.

As part of the consumer rebrand, Haystack News unveiled a new logo and onscreen look enhancing the visual appeal of the service and showcasing the recent rollout of Newsline, the first-ever personalized and dynamic news TV ticker.

The Haystack News rebrand is being deployed across apps and supported Smart TV platforms in the coming weeks. Troika Media Group assisted Haystack with the rebrand. The company will continue to operate under the Haystack TV moniker.

Funding its Innovation and Expansion
Dating back to its seed round investment in 2015, Haystack TV has raised $6.5 million to-date, including a round that closed in mid-2019. Investors in Haystack TV include AltaIR Capital, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Stanford University's StartX Fund, SVLinks, Uhuru Capital, and Zorlu Ventures.

Haystack News

