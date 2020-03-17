Future Today, Cinedigm scuttle merger, strike licensing deal instead

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Future Today Inc., the largest OTT publishing platform, remains independent in the climate of AVOD streaming acquisitions such as Xumo and Pluto TV. The company's merger agreement with Cinedigm has been terminated. Future Today has instead entered into a content licensing arrangement with Cinedigm to expand its content offering.

Future Today is reporting that February marked the best performance of its channels in its history, with users up almost 60% YOY and streaming hours up almost 70% YOY. In addition, Future Today recently announced an expansion of its distribution footprint with the launch of its popular channels – HappyKids, FilmRise, Fawesome and ifood.tv on Comcast Xfinity and LG. The company, which has a decade of experience in on-demand streaming, has recently added linear streaming capabilities to its technology stack. The company has grown over 500% since 2017 and continues to grow at a rapid pace.

"The acquisition of streaming services by the big studios, which are focused on harnessing those assets to launch their brands, has made us a better fit and partner for large OEMs and entertainment companies looking for an entity to activate and monetize their video content." Said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today. "An OEM seeking to launch 50 or even 100 channels on short order could do that quickly by using our assets, which are also already proven to attract audiences."

