fuboTV launches app for Xbox One consoles

NEW YORK – FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (OTCQB: FUBO) is launching its first app on gaming consoles - fuboTV’s live TV streaming platform is available today on Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices.

With the new Xbox app, subscribers can stream fuboTV’s top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment TV channels, access tens of thousands of VOD movies and TV shows, and stay informed on the latest news through their local TV networks. Xbox One X and Xbox One S users can also stream 4K content. fuboTV is the only virtual MVPD to stream in ultra high definition 4K.

fuboTV’s most popular product features are integrated into the new Xbox One app, including:

Launch Live Video: Mirroring a linear TV experience, the last live channel watched automatically plays when the app is launched.

Browse: Users can flip through other channels while watching live video. They can also browse recommended sports, news and entertainment content - both live and on demand.

Record Series: This recently-launched feature lets users DVR entire series, including upcoming episodes, with one click.

Manage Recordings: Users can monitor their available cloud DVR storage via a progress bar. All DVR content is available in perpetuity until the user deletes it.

Profiles: Launched on other fuboTV platforms in April, this new feature lets up to six users within a subscription personalize their fuboTV experience. Each user can create their own profile, favorite channels (which sets the preferred order of how channels appear in the Electronic Program Guide) and DVR the content they want to watch. Personalized content recommendations for each profile will be launched soon.

Fubo TV