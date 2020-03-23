Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

FuboTV gets the urge to merge with FaceBank Group

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/23/2020
Comment (0)

Marking more movement in the ever-evolving video streaming sector, OTT-TV service provider fuboTV has struck a deal to merge with FaceBank Group, a firm billed as a "celebrity and sports-focused virtual entertainment company."

The combined company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of FaceBank, be renamed FuboTV Inc. and be led by David Gandler, the current CEO of fuboTV. The deal, already approved by the boards of both companies and the major stockholders of fuboTV, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

David Gandler
Gandler, the current CEO of fuboTV, is set to lead and join the board of the combined company.
Gandler, the current CEO of fuboTV, is set to lead and join the board of the combined company.

Founded in 2015, fuboTV started out as a virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) focused on soccer, but has since evolved to become a more well-rounded OTT-delivered pay-TV service featuring an array of sports, news and entertainment programming, including some content delivered in 4K quality. Among recent moves, fuboTV has forged marketing partnerships with Google Fiber and competitive cable operator WideOpenWest and an in-flight distribution pact with Viasat.

The companies believe the merger will help spur fuboTV's global expansion. They note that Nexway, a unit of FaceBank, provides access to a global e-commerce and payment platform with a presence in 180 countries and the ability to accept payment in about 140 currencies.

fuboTV currently offers service in the US, Canada and Spain. fuboTV has between 300,000 and 400,000 subscribers, according to a recent report by The Information. Light Reading has asked fuboTV for an updated subscriber number.

FuboTV launched in 2015 as a soccer-focused streaming service, but has since evolved to become a more well-rounded OTT-TV service featuring a mix of news, sports and entertainment. Its current no-contract service for the US starts at $54.99 per month and includes a cloud DVR with 30 hours of storage.
FuboTV launched in 2015 as a soccer-focused streaming service, but has since evolved to become a more well-rounded OTT-TV service featuring a mix of news, sports and entertainment. Its current no-contract service for the US starts at $54.99 per month and includes a cloud DVR with 30 hours of storage.

According to an SEC filing, FaceBank has obtained a secured revolving line of credit for the benefit of fuboTV for $100 million. About $10 million of that total initially will be delivered to fuboTV around the time of closing. Pursuant to the deal, FaceBank's board of directors will also expand to seven members and include FaceBank co-founder John Textor as executive chairman, fuboTV's Gandler, three members picked by FaceBank and two members selected by fuboTV.

"With our growing businesses in the U.S., and recent beta launches in Canada and Europe, fuboTV is well-positioned to achieve its goal of becoming a world-leading live TV streaming platform for premium sports, news and entertainment content," Gandler said in a statement. "In the current COVID-19 environment, stay-at-home stocks make perfect sense – we plan to accelerate our timing to uplist to a major exchange as soon as practicable."

FaceBank currently trades on the OTCQB, an over-the-counter market for early-stage and developing US and international companies sometimes referred to as "The Venture Market." FaceBank shares were down 20 cents (2.45%), to $7.95 each, in Monday morning trading.

Why this matters
While the stated goal of the proposed merger is to create a "leading digital entertainment company" that combines fuboTV's OTT-TV service with FaceBank's experience in sports, movies and live performances, the deal marks additional M&A movement in a virtual MVPD market that is trying to make headway with consumers as the traditional pay-TV market continues to erode.

US vMVPDs added about 630,000 subs in the fourth quarter of 2019, slowed from a gain of 737,000 in the year-ago period, according to MoffettNathanson estimates.

The merger appears poised to provide fuboTV, which has raised about $151.3 million, with additional funds and enable it to embark on more international expansion as it faces off with a handful of other OTT-TV alternatives, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, Vidgo and AT&T (AT&T TV Now and AT&T TV). Sony-owned PlayStation Vue shut down in late January.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE