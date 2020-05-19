Fubo Sports Network joins Pluto TV's free streaming lineup

NEW YORK – FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (OTCQB: FUBO) announced today the launch of fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer linear sports network, on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in America.

Sports fans can catch all of fubo Sports Network's event coverage, news, behind-the-scenes and exclusive programming for free on Pluto TV. The launch makes fubo Sports Network available on over 75 million devices through a robust distribution network which also includes free platforms LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO as well as through fuboTV's subscription service.

Launched last fall by live TV streaming platform fuboTV, fubo Sports Network marked two "firsts" for the company - original talent-driven programming produced by fuboTV and distribution of a fuboTV-owned channel off of its platform. In addition to its own original programming (No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, Call It A Night with Julie Stewart-Binks, Drinks with Binks and The Cooligans), fubo Sports Network also carries live sports and original programming from partners including USA Today, FanDuel, The Players Tribune, Stadium, VSiN, CampusLore and many more.

Read the full announcement here.

