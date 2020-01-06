Sign In Register
Cable/Video

FourthWall Media blends viewing and ad data from smart TVs and set-top

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/1/2020
DULLES, Va. -- FourthWall Media, a leader in television analytics, has introduced Adapt, a platform tool to onboard linear, addressable, and digital advertising campaigns, and has added Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) data from Smart TVs to its cable set-top box viewing dataset into the Reveal analytics platform. The combined dataset and the ability to ingest advertisers' campaigns from any source will extend audience-based analysis of content and advertising across a wide range of viewing platforms.

Adapt is FourthWall's method of onboarding advertising campaign data from any source, including linear as-run logs, addressable exposure files, and digital impression data, and analyzing the combined impressions to produce holistic campaign performance analytics. Reveal will now quickly and easily generate insights such as Tune-In Reporting, Optimal Frequency Analysis, and Attribution for any custom or syndicated audience segment. Adapt continues the development of FourthWall's vision of a comprehensive and independent media analytics platform.

The second-by-second set-top box data already within FourthWall's Reveal analytics platform is now combined with Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) Smart TV viewership data, enabling marketers to have more holistic viewing data from both traditional and Smart TV devices covering all U.S. markets. By leveraging Nielsen's powerful and patented ACR technology from millions of Smart TVs, FourthWall is adding glass-level content and ad exposure data to its end-to-end analytics platform at scale.

Read the full announcement here.

FourthWall Media

