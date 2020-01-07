Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Former TiVo, Pandora and Amazon exec named CFO of ViacomCBS

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/1/2020
NEW YORK – ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) ("ViacomCBS" or the "Company") today announced that Naveen Chopra has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective August 10, 2020. He succeeds Christina Spade, who will transition into an advisory role after the Company's second quarter earnings call.

Chopra joins ViacomCBS from Amazon, where he served as Chief Financial Officer of Amazon's Devices and Services business. In his new role, Chopra will be responsible for ViacomCBS's financial operations, including treasury, tax, accounting, investor relations, information security and real estate, as well as global corporate development and strategy. Chopra will report to Bob Bakish, President and CEO of ViacomCBS.

Chopra is a veteran executive with more than 20 years of experience in media and technology, including nearly eight years as the Chief Financial Officer of consumer-facing businesses. As the Chief Financial Officer of Amazon's Devices and Services business he oversaw financial operations for some of Amazon's fastest growing and most strategic consumer businesses, including Alexa, Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and the Amazon Appstore.

Previously, Chopra spent two years as Chief Financial Officer of Pandora, the largest audio streaming service in the United States, where he led a significant turnaround of the company and served, for a period, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, the company launched its Pandora Premium subscription service, which grew subscription revenue by more than 60 percent and restored growth in its core advertising businesses. Chopra was also responsible for music licensing and business development efforts at Pandora where he negotiated numerous complex agreements that helped accelerate growth and enable valuable features for consumers. Prior to that, he served in a number of senior positions at TiVo, including four years as Chief Financial Officer and a period as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Read the full announcement here.

ViacomCBS

