Former TiVo IP and patent exec joins Intellectual Ventures

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Today, Intellectual Ventures (IV) announced Arvin Patel as the company's Chief Operating Officer for its Invention Investment Fund (IIF). Patel will lead commercialization strategy and execution, business development, and partnerships across the fund's vast patent portfolio. Patel is expected to start in September, reporting to IIF Executive Vice President, Mathen Ganesan.

Previously, Patel served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Intellectual Property Officer at TiVo, now an Xperi company. At TiVo, he oversaw the annual $400 million IP business, including the company's industry-leading portfolios of approximately 6,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Within the IP business, Patel led TiVo's global organization of IP professionals tasked with ongoing portfolio development and management, licensing, strategic patent acquisition, policy, and the company's long-term innovation strategy. At TiVo, Patel forged collaborative relationships with leading universities and Silicon Valley companies. He will continue to evolve and advance innovative IP licensing collaboration models at IV.

"Intellectual Ventures is one of the most forward-thinking innovation companies in the world. I'm honored to join this exceptional team," said Arvin Patel. "I hope to continue to build on the mission of impact invention at IV and bring real change not only to the technology industry but in the way that innovation is created and distributed around the world."

Read the full announcement here.

