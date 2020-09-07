Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Former Comcast exec takes reins at MediaKind

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/9/2020
Comment (0)

MediaKind has a new leader at the helm.

The company, a video software and services specialist now jointly owned by One Equity Partners and Ericsson, has appointed former Comcast exec Matt McConnell as CEO.

McConnell, formerly SVP and general manager of Colorado-based Comcast Technology Solutions, is tasked with accelerating the growth of MediaKind's cloud-based offerings and streaming products. McConnell succeeds Angel Ruiz, who is now chairman of the board at MediaKind.

Matt McConnell last served as SVP and general manager of Colorado-based Comcast Technology Solutions.
Matt McConnell last served as SVP and general manager of Colorado-based Comcast Technology Solutions.

McConnell joins MediaKind at a critical time. While MediaKind's opportunities are expanding as the market for pure OTT video services continues to explode, the company is also tasked with gaining and maintaining its position with cable operators, telcos and other service providers that are looking to upgrade their legacy pay-TV platforms. However, that strategy is complicated by the fact that some cable operators, particularly in the small and midsized category, are distancing themselves from pay-TV or abandoning it all together by focusing solely on higher-margin broadband services and filling the TV gap by teaming with virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs).

Those efforts are being further complicated by competitors, such as Synamedia, TiVo/Xperi and MobiTV, that are also trying to gain share among operators weighing whether and how to pivot to streaming- and app-based video platforms.

McConnell is also coming on board as MediaKind builds cloud-native versions of its portfolio and fleshes out its software-as-a-service capabilities. In addition to seeking out ways to extend the life of Mediaroom (the IPTV platform that Ericsson acquired from Microsoft in 2013), MediaKind has been pursuing new deals for its cloud-focused MediaFirst platform with both traditional pay-TV providers and OTT players.

Although McConnell was last with Comcast, the unit he worked for there not only supports Comcast, the cable operator, but also serves in a supplier/vendor role with other service providers, programmers and media companies. That latter piece of experience would seem a good fit for his new role at MediaKind.

MediaKind's C-suite has become a home to former Comcast execs in recent months. Allen Broome, a former VP of cloud engineering at Comcast and a member of the cable operator's VIPER (Video IP Engineering & Research) team that helped develop a managed IP video streaming platform for Comcast's X1 video service, joined MediaKind as chief technology officer in the fall of 2019.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Red Hat OpenShift’s Road to the Network Edge
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE