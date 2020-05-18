Former Comcast Business exec joins Atlantic Broadband

QUINCY, Mass. – Atlantic Broadband, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has named Juan Dominguez Vice President of Sales, overseeing the company's growing consumer, business, carrier and bulk sales segments.

Dominguez will assume the Vice President of Sales role on June 1, 2020 and will be based at the company's Quincy, Massachusetts headquarters.

Dominguez previously served as Vice President of Comcast Business' Beltway Region. He also served as Vice President of Market Development and Small-to-Medium Business Sales in the company's Central Division, and, prior to that, Corporate Director of Sales Operations, where he was responsible for leading residential sales strategy and sales programs for Xfinity Home.

Dominguez served as a combat infantry veteran in the United States Army and has a bachelor's degree in National Security/Public Affairs from the United States Military Academy (West Point, NY) and a master's degree in Management from Troy University, Alabama. He is an active member of the Veterans Network Employee Resource Group and served as an Executive Champion for the Big South Region's Unidos Employee Resource Group.

Read the full announcement here.

Atlantic Broadband