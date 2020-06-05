Firstlight Media hires chief revenue officer

TORONTO – Katie Back, a video advertising veteran who has spearheaded key technology initiatives across pay-TV and digital ecosystems, has been named Chief Revenue Officer of Firstlight Media, the innovator of modular OTT platforms for true engagement and monetization announced today.

Back, who was instrumental in shaping the market success of Freewheel, A Comcast Company, will leverage her extensive network of industry relationships to drive direct sales, account management and channel partner sales for Firstlight Media. In addition, her expertise in bringing new technologies to market will enhance the ability of Firstlight Media to engineer solutions that are tailored to customers' specific needs.

During more than eight years with Freewheel, Back was responsible for teams that achieved near-universal penetration across the company's target markets, integrated new properties and operationalized product marketing. In her last role, as head of strategic partnerships and business development, she founded, staffed and led a cross-business unit team that leveraged Freewheel's strategic position between its Comcast parent and major digital media firms to create new opportunities to drive ROI.

