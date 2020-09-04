FCC issues waivers to help TV stations air local community events during COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON, DC – As part of the FCC's ongoing efforts to increase regulatory flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Media Bureau today issued a Public Notice that provides a temporary, limited waiver to TV broadcasters to enable them to more easily air live and taped same-day local content, like religious services, during time slots regularly dedicated to children's programming. This flexibility will allow broadcasters to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic by airing important community programming that can substitute for live in-person attendance at events, such as Easter religious services or Passover seders.

In order to promote social distancing, the Bureau's waiver allows broadcasters to air important local community content in place of weekly, regularly scheduled children's programming without the requirement that it be rescheduled. The Bureau continues to require that stations inform viewers that children's programming has been preempted and encourages stations to reschedule any pre-empted children's programs and provide any rescheduling information that they can to viewers. The limited waiver will remain in effect through April 30.

