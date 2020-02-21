Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Fastly shuffles exec deck

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/21/2020
Comment (0)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Fastly, provider of a global edge cloud platform, today announced that Artur Bergman has transitioned from his role as Chief Executive Officer to the role of Chief Architect and Executive Chairperson. Joshua Bixby, the President of Fastly, succeeds Mr. Bergman as CEO. Fastly also announced today that Board member David Hornik has been appointed Lead Independent Director.

In his full-time role as Chief Architect and Executive Chairperson, Mr. Bergman will continue to collaborate closely with Mr. Bixby as he transitions into the role of CEO. He will help oversee the long-term strategic direction of the company, while also renewing his focus on product development, working closely with developers and customers. Mr. Bixby, who has served as President of Fastly since 2017, has the extensive corporate leadership experience and significant technological acumen required to lead Fastly into its next stage of growth.

About Artur Bergman
Artur Bergman has served as our Chief Architect and Executive Chairperson and Chairperson of the Board of Directors since February 2020. He served as our CEO from Fastly's founding in March 2011 until February 2020. From September 2007 to June 2011, Mr. Bergman served as Manager, Vice President, then Chief Technology Officer of Wikia, Inc., a global community knowledge-sharing platform. From November 2005 to March 2007, Mr. Bergman served as Engineering Manager for SixApart, a social networking service. From the second half of 2003 to August 2005, Mr. Bergman served as Engineering Manager of Fotango, Ltd., a subsidiary of Canon Europe.

About Joshua Bixby
Joshua Bixby has served as our CEO since February 2020 and served as our President from May 2017 to February 2020. He has been on the executive leadership team at Fastly since December 2015 and served in a part-time advisory role since 2013. From February 2013 to August 2013, Mr. Bixby served as Vice President of Acceleration at Radware Ltd., a cybersecurity and application delivery solutions company. Mr. Bixby served as President and co-founder of Strangeloop Networks, a web application acceleration solutions company, from June 2006 until its acquisition by Radware in February 2013. From October 2002 to April 2006, Mr. Bixby was a co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of IronPoint Technology, Inc., a content management software solutions company. Mr. Bixby is the founder of Stanley Park Ventures, an early stage foundry based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Mr. Bixby earned his B.A. in Management and Business Economics from the University of Toronto.

About David Hornik
David M. Hornik has served as a member of our board of directors since February 2013, and as Lead Independent Director since February 2020. Since May 2016 Mr. Hornik has served on the board of directors of Bill.com Holdings, Inc., a financial technology company. Since 2000, Mr. Hornik has been a partner at August Capital, a venture capital firm. From August 2004 to September 2017, Mr. Hornik served as a member of the board of directors of Splunk, Inc, a software and data solutions company. Prior to joining August Capital, Mr. Hornik was an intellectual property and corporate attorney at the law firms of Venture Law Group and Perkins Coie LLP, and a litigator at the law firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. Mr. Hornik holds an A.B. from Stanford University, an M.Phil from Cambridge University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Fastly

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE