Ex-Defy Media, Alloy executive Gina Sheldon named general counsel, fuboTV

NEW YORK – FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (OTCQB: FUBO) announced today it has named Gina DiGioia Sheldon to the newly-created position of general counsel. Sheldon will also serve as corporate secretary. She is based in New York City and reports directly to CEO David Gandler.

Sheldon has broad experience across legal and business affairs, strategy and operations for both public and private companies. Her appointment comes as fuboTV, which completed a merger with FaceBank Group, Inc. in April and currently trades on the OTC market, prepares to list on a major stock exchange in the coming months.

In her new role, Sheldon will oversee all legal matters for the company, including financings, acquisitions and corporate governance. She will also work closely with the fuboTV business teams in supporting business affairs and commercial activities. As a member of the executive management team, Sheldon will play a critical role shaping fuboTV’s internal legal function and helping define the company’s strategy.

“Gina’s appointment comes at a pivotal time in fuboTV’s growth and I am thrilled to welcome her to the company,” said Gandler. “Her extensive experience in the media industry helping companies close transactions and diversify their business lines makes her a great asset as fuboTV prepares to enter the next growth stage.”

“I am very excited to join fuboTV,” said Sheldon. “I am impressed with the strength of the leadership team’s vision and look forward to serving as a key partner to achieve objectives and to protect the interests of the company and its stakeholders.”

Sheldon brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience, most recently as U.S. general counsel and chief operations officer for Fiizy, a global technology company with products serving financial vertical markets in Europe and Latin America. Prior to Fiizy, she held general counsel positions with various public and private media companies, including Defy Media, a digital content media company, and Alloy, a multimedia advertising and marketing company, where, as lead counsel, she was instrumental in both corporate and commercial transactions. Sheldon also has experience in private practice as a senior associate of Grant, Herrmann, Schwartz & Klinger. She began her career as an apprentice with the U.S. Department of State at the U.S. Embassy in Rome.

FaceBank Group