Evolution Digital launches management platform for Android TV devices

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Evolution Digital today announces the launch of Evolution Device Manager (eDM) cloud-based SaaS solution to operators deploying eSTREAM 4K, powered by Android TV. eDM offers to operators a hosted platform that enables management, administration and control of their eSTREAM 4K devices in the field.

Evolution Digital's eDM software provides operators with an enhanced customer experience via proactive operational efficiency. The four core pillars of eDM include:

Device management: Device information, online state, applications installed, location and storage

Device control: Device or group reboot, lock, unlock and factory reset

Device analytics: Full diagnostic information including, but not limited to, CPU temperature and utilization, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signal strength, network speed and response time, as well as RAM and ROM utilization

Device administration: API specification for all core eDM features, device group creation and provisioning, user/page authorities and settings

eDM also offers operator managed application (APK) update capabilities, allowing for easy and unlimited middleware-specific upgrades that do not require a full Android TV build and recertification. This advanced feature enables a more customized and fluid process for the operator to push new APK versions to specially designated devices and device groups.

