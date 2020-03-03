Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Eurobites: Virgin Media rejigs partner contracts, brings field visits back in-house

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/3/2020
Comment (0)
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone invests in space-broadband venture; Nokia sets out fiber access stall; Telenor keeps tight grip on costs.

  • UK cable operator Virgin Media says it has "reformed its partnership model," awarding a series of regional network build contracts to six partner companies, each worth around £500 million (US$639 million) a year. At the same time, it is "insourcing" its engineers, meaning that every engineer visit to a home or business will be carried out by a Virgin Media employee, as opposed to someone from a contracted partner. The operator says the new arrangements will "provide more integrated relationships" with partners and deliver other benefits, including "longer-term certainty of work" over larger geographic areas for partner companies. The partner companies named by Virgin are Kier, Actoavo, Avonline, NMCN, Comex and Kelly.

  • Vodafone is joining with Japanese operator Rakuten to become the lead investors in AST & Science's satellite-based 4G network. Those backing the SpaceMobile-branded network say it will be the first in the world to connect directly to standard smartphones, while promising 5G connectivity in the future. Vodafone will contribute technical, operational and regulatory expertise in support of the venture. This new investment brings the total raised by AST & Science to US$128 million.

  • Meanwhile, back on terra firma, Vodafone has extended its partnership agreement with the company that uses the name "Vodafone Ukraine" following the latter's change of ownership. Vodafone Ukraine provides mobile services to 19.8 million people, and its 4G network covers 69% of the Ukrainian population.

  • Nokia has broadened its range of fiber access products with new offerings that include a low-latency Lightspan MF fiber access node, which adds mobile 5G transport capabilities to operators' existing FTTH infrastructures, and a Beacon 6 WiFi gateway for 5G mobile data offloading.

  • Norway-based Telenor has cut its workforce by 22% since 2015 and could axe a further 15% – equivalent to 3,000 full-time jobs – in the next three years, according to company execs cited in a Reuters report. The operator is forecasting 2% growth annually until 2022 as it continues to put the squeeze on costs and roll out 5G services.

  • Sky has agreed a multiyear deal with Disney to bring the US giant's Disney+ video streaming service to its Sky Q platform and, in time, its non-subscription Now TV offering in the UK and Ireland. Disney+ is set to launch on March 24 in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. (See Disney+ Nears Distribution Deal With Sky – Report and Disney+ Accelerates Its European Invasion.)

  • Deutsche Telekom has announced a partnership with Swift Navigation, a San Francisco-based outfit specializing in GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Syste) location technology for autonomous vehicles. Standard GNSS positioning is accurate to three to five meters which, says Deutsche Telekom, is not suitable for autonomous systems, and Swift's "precise positioning" technology is meant to address this shortcoming.

  • SSE Enterprise Telecoms has launched a technical user group that brings together five of the UK's water companies in a bid to develop consistent guidelines for installing fiber in sewers. SSE's own Fibre in the Sewers (FiS) program run fiber through existing infrastructure in cities to improve connectivity while avoiding disruptive digging.

    SSE execs find another sewer ripe for the fiber treatment.
    SSE execs find another sewer ripe for the fiber treatment.

  • Dutch incumbent operator KPN is introducing gigabit service for more than 1.2 million addresses at a cost of €65 ($72) a month. The company promises speeds will increase in due course.

  • Telefónica UK (O2) says it is set to become the UK's first "net zero" mobile network – in terms of carbon emissions – by 2025. As part of its plan, O2 intends to switch third-party landlords that support its network over to renewable energy. (It already uses 100% renewable energy where it "controls the energy bill.")

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
    March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
    March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
    Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
    SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
    Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
    Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE