Zoom Telephonics extends and expands deal to use Motorola brand

BOSTON, Mass. – Zoom Telephonics, a leading manufacturer of cable modems and other communications products, today announced the extension of its Home Networking License with Motorola Mobility LLC.

The renewed agreement runs through 2025 and applies to a wide range of products, including consumer-grade cellular modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, and MoCA (Multimedia over Coax) adapters.

"Through this expanded partnership with Zoom, we are thrilled to enable consumers more ways to work and play from home, while managing their home network with a suite of innovative services." "We're excited about this extension of our licensing agreement with Motorola Mobility," said Joe Wytanis, Zoom's CEO. "We have had a great relationship with Motorola since we first acquired the license in 2016 and expect the strong brand recognition the Motorola name brings will continue to be the centerpiece of an aggressive marketing program. We continue to develop high-performance cable modems utilizing the latest technology and have received favorable reviews from a number of highly regarded consumer premise equipment ("CPE") product reviewers."

Read the full release here.

Zoom Telephonics