Zoom Telephonics CEO steps down

BOSTON, Mass. – Zoom Telephonics, Inc. ("Zoom") (ZMTP), a leading creator of cable modems and other Internet access products, today announced that Joe Wytanis has stepped down from the position of CEO. To ensure a smooth transition, Wytanis will act as an advisor to the board. Zoom's Board of Directors has formed a CEO search committee, led by Zoom Chairman Jeremy Hitchcock.

"I am extremely proud of the team's accomplishments throughout my tenure," said Wytanis. "As the demand for reliable home connectivity has never been higher, Zoom is on an exciting trajectory. We've seen outstanding growth in e-commerce and storefront retail, inspiring Zoom to focus its product development and marketing initiatives. Accordingly, we have decided Zoom needed leadership more specialized in those areas as I pursue career opportunities closer to my home location and in the cable MSO space. I look forward to my continued involvement."

Joe Wytanis joined Zoom in 2018 as a veteran of the Cable Multi-Network Operator (MSO) industry, serving in executive roles at High Tech Associates, Flextronics, SMC Networks, and Cisco Systems.

This management announcement follows Zoom's recent CFO appointment last quarter

