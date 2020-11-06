Vodafone Germany taps CommScope for DOCSIS 3.1 gateways

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope today announced that more than one million Vodafone Germany subscribers are using CommScope's DOCSIS 3.1 Touchstone TG3442 Gateway in their homes, enabling download speeds of up to 1Gbit/s. These customers have opted for next generation broadband technology, DOCSIS 3.1, enabling them to take advantage of emerging technologies such as cloud gaming, virtual reality entertainment and 4K video streaming services across the home.

The industry continues to see a 20-30 percent average increase in bandwidth use every year, as people tap into more connected technology to work from home, online learning, video chatting, live gaming, and TV. By deploying CommScope's DOCSIS 3.1 modems, Vodafone Germany customers will have improved broadband speed, lower latency and increased energy efficiency.

To enable such speeds and smart capacity management, Vodafone Germany is using CommScope's DOCSIS 3.1 system, supported by its E6000 converged cable access platform (CCAP). This means Vodafone Germany can deliver the high speeds its customers require, with intelligent software-driven orchestration to manage capacity and connectivity, as well as providing best-in-class analytics on network performance.

The 1Gbit/s device offers unparalleled WAN and LAN network performance and serves as the hub of service delivery in the subscriber's home; providing high-speed data, voice and IP video to wired and Wi-Fi connected devices.

