Technicolor donates 30K broadband devices to Charter

ATLANTA – Technicolor announces today it is making available 30,000 broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) devices to Charter Communications to help support the delivery of broadband internet access throughout its footprint. The closing of schools and non-essential businesses brought about by the current COVID-19 pandemic places families without internet access under tremendous pressure to maintain their children's education through remote learning.

In response to the pandemic, on March 16 Charter began offering Spectrum Internet with in-home Wi-Fi at no charge for 60 days to non-subscribers with school-aged children and extended the offer a few days later to professional educators. Charter recently announced this offer will remain available to new customers through June 30, 2020. In addition, Charter's established Spectrum Internet Assist low-cost broadband program continues to be available to eligible low-income households.

"Beyond education, this initiative by Charter enables families across America to obtain news, telehealth services and public information from authorities as this crisis continues. Working with Charter to support families without internet access is a way for Technicolor to serve those in need — especially in this critical time," says Eric Rutter, President Americas for Technicolor Connected Home.

Timely delivery of broadband services is extremely important during this critical time. The CPE devices donated by Technicolor are already provided to Charter customers today. As a result, the equipment is in compliance with Charter's quality control and security standards. This will make it possible to rapidly deploy services to households and communities in Charter service areas.

"Broadband internet access has proved absolutely essential throughout this pandemic," says Tom Adams, Charter Communications Executive Vice President, Field Operations. "Broadband has helped ensure that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, stay informed and remain engaged with family and friends during this unprecedented time. Technicolor's donation will help us meet strong consumer response to our internet offer, supporting our commitment to help Americans get and stay connected."

Charter Communications

Technicolor