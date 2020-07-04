RCN, Grande and Wave launch Internet First program amid COVID-19 crisis

PRINCETON, N.J. – RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Broadband, leading providers of fiber and broadband services, today announced a series of steps to help residential and business customers who’ve been affected directly and indirectly by COVID-19 address expanded internet connectivity needs, as well as mitigate financial hardships. RCN, Grande and Wave’s Internet, TV and phone services support and enable residential customers and their families, as well as business customers, to work-from-home and school-from-home, while continuing to perform important day-to-day activities such as calling a loved one, video conferencing, checking emails, sharing files, watching a movie, social media, online shopping, and more. Effective immediately:

• RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Broadband will offer free internet and WiFi for 60 days to all qualifying low-income households, especially students in low income households who do not already subscribe to their internet service and who enroll in the Internet First program.

• The Internet First program is affordable internet designed to help families and students in low-income households to have reliable access to the internet. It will enable them to home school, do homework, and access educational resources and more. RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Broadband will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely.

• The Internet First program includes 25Mbps high-speed internet service at $9.95 per month and is available to all eligible new residential customers who do not currently have RCN, Grande or Wave service. Installation fees will be waived for eligible students and new customers.

• RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Broadband will not terminate service to any residential or business customer because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. Customers can reach out to make special arrangements to keep services active.

• The company will waive any late fees that any residential or small business customer might normally incur because of their economic circumstance related to COVID-19.

RCN, Grande and Wave’s network is engineered and built for capacity, speed, reliability, and expansion. With more people than ever working from home in response to the COVID-19 situation, RCN, Grande and Wave continue to see optimal performance of its network, with significant excess capacity should usage increase. RCN, Grande and Wave continuously test, monitor and enhance their systems to ensure optimal performance and reliable connections.

