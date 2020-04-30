Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
DOCSIS

Comcast sees broadband and mobile gains but greater video pain in Q1

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/30/2020
Comment (0)

Comcast's core broadband business and still-young mobile unit grew in the first quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, but the outbreak only amplified losses at the cable op's already struggling pay-TV business.

Broadband
Comcast said broadband, now the main focus of the cable operator's business, added 477,000 customers (including 466,000 residential subs) in Q1, improving on gains of 375,000 subs in the year-ago quarter and marking its best quarterly result in the category in 12 years. The total did not include about 32,000 free Internet Essentials customers added in the period. Comcast ended Q1 with 26.88 million residential broadband subs, and 29.01 million total subs with business customers included.

Speaking on today's earnings call, Comcast Senior EVP and CFO Michael Cavanagh said high-speed Internet sub adds were also off to a "solid start" in April. To help keep the new installs flowing without requring techs to enter customers' homes, Comcast is using a new "drop and go" program to help fuel a self-install model.

"We're not standing still" on broadband, Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast's cable unit, said.

While churn is at a low point for all ISPs during an outbreak that has forced millions to stay at home, Comcast is still finding ways to gain share. Watson said some of those gains continue to come from the existing DSL base, customers who have never had broadband before and mobile-only customers that are now finding they need a wired broadband service to suit their needs.

"I think we've proven we can drive connects" during the pandemic, Watson said.

Comcast noted that it has seen a 33% increase in upstream traffic during this period. "Our network is operating incredibly well," Cavanagh said, noting that Comcast continues to conduct about 700,000 speed tests across its network each day.

Video and pay-TV
Video losses widened to 409,000 subscribers, versus a year-ago loss 121,000. Comcast ended Q1 with 19.9 million residential pay-TV subs, and 20.84 million total pay-TV subs.

"We don't see video trends changing as we begin the second quarter," Cavanagh said, noting that Comcast could see a similar acceleration of pay-TV losses in Q2 due to a confluence of start-of-year rate increases, changing consumer preferences (i.e., cord-cutting) and economic stress being inflicted by pandemic.

Comcast was also asked how its pay-TV business is responding to a lack of live sports. Yesterday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James urged Comcast and other pay-TV providers to trim video subscription fees temporarily while there are no live sports being televised.

Brian Roberts, Comcast's chairman and CEO, said this part of the business is "complicated," as it's different for the company's operations in the US and Europe. But he said discussions are underway with various sports leagues on how to get a grip on the situation. The leagues are "ultimately where the answers to some of these questions reside," he said. "The main focus and hope is there is an awful lot of effort to get [live sports] back quickly and safely, and I'm hopeful that's going to happen."

Mobile
Comcast's Xfinity Mobile business continues to grow. The operator added 216,000 new lines in Q1, up from 170,000 adds a year earlier. Comcast ended Q1 with 2.26 million Xfinity Mobile lines.

Although a slowdown of retail sales is expected as some stores are closed, "We continue to be really pleased of the trajectory of the wireless business," Watson said.

Comcast is noncommittal about any changes it might seek in its MVNO deals now that T-Mobile and Sprint have completed their merger. Watson said Comcast still likes its current MVNO with Verizon, but added: "We're always going to be staring at ways of making improvements to it over time, but the fundamentals are very good."

Regarding spectrum coming up for auction, Comcast will remain "opportunistic if it makes sense to our business," Watson said. Recent action at the FCC indicates that Comcast could join the bidding for spectrum in the 3.5GHz CBRS band.

Business services
Business service revenues for Q1 totaled $2.04 billion, up 8% from $1.89 billion a year ago, but Comcast expects this part of the operation, particularly among small- and midsized firms, to be sporadic as some customers pause service as they shut down temporarily (and some perhaps go out of business), while others that remain open look to move up to higher speed tiers.

"There will be some impact for sure as we head into Q2," Watson said, adding that Comcast is still getting a "fair amount" of new connects during this period.

"The fundamentals of SMB are still very good," he said, holding that Comcast is still a "challenger" in that category despite having penetrated about 40% of that market.

Among big moves made during the pandemic, Comcast said 95% of its call center employees are working from home. "Whether or not that stays at that level, [we] don't know," Watson said. "We'll figure out the right balance going forward."

Usage of Comcast's digital tools is also up. Its AI-based Xfinity Assistant has surged 445%. "These things are game-changers and provided an uptick during this period," Watson said.

Financial snapshot
Consolidated revenues of $26.6 billion were down 0.9% year-over-year. Cable revenues grew 4.5%, to $14.9 billion, including a 9.3% increase for its high-speed Internet business. Video revenues of $5.63 billion were flat.

Cable capex dropped 6.9% to $1.3 billion, representing 8.5% of cable revenues. The figures reflect lower spending on consumer premises equipment and line extensions, partially offset by the deployment of more "scalable infrastructure" (i.e., network capacity additions).

Light Reading will have more details about how COVID-19 has affected Comcast's NBCU and Sky businesses and an update on NBCU's controversial moves involving theatrical releases during the pandemic later today.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Antronix: Industry Leader for 40 Years & Counting
The Impact of Full Duplex DOCSIS
Video – Data Throughput Solutions
Meeting Cable's 10G Challenge Without Lots More Fiber
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE