Atlantic Broadband reports usage spikes since COVID-19 outbreak

QUINCY, Mass. – Atlantic Broadband, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has reported significant increases in internet bandwidth usage since the COVID-19 outbreak. With stay-at-home orders in place in most states, there has been a significant increase in traffic due to work-from-home, e-learning and increased usage of video platforms. Since mid-March:

Internet traffic from Atlantic Broadband customers increased approximately 25%, with some areas exceeding 30%.

Netflix has experienced bandwidth usage nearly 60% higher, with some evenings seeing peaks 80% higher.

Video on Demand (VOD) usage increased by 50%.

Overall usage on the company’s video platforms has been higher not only during the typical peak period of primetime, but also throughout the day, with those peaks extending for longer periods of time.

Heightened usage levels are expected to continue while business and residential customers are staying at home, as needs for educational, work and entertainment resources are high.

The network utilization increases have generally followed the timing of the stay-at-home orders that have been issued by state governors, with orders now in effect in ten of the eleven states in which the company provides services.

Network engineers have been actively monitoring traffic at the company’s network operations centers in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. While the network has ample capacity to meet the current demand, the company said it has the ability to add additional capacity should it be necessary in the future in order to maintain the highest levels of network performance.

