Docomo Pacific taps Adara to reclaim bandwidth

TORONTO, Ontario, Canada – Adara Technologies today announced that Docomo Pacific, wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator, and the largest telecommunications provider in Guam and its surrounding areas is the latest cable operator to choose to deploy its Bandwidth Reclamation Solution suite. Docomo Pacific is the largest provider of fixed, wireless, internet and cable services in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Among many distinctive features, the solution deploys without any customer disruption, giving Operators the bandwidth they need quickly, and without the major customer revenue losses typically associated with massively customer-disruptive and costly techniques such as forced analog reclamation.

Also, the solution leverages "codec-awareness" – a unique and powerful feature that distinguishes, for example, between MPEG2- and MPEG4-capable set-top boxes – thereby enabling the bandwidth efficiencies of MPEG4 without the need for a costly, customer-disruptive and time-consuming forklift replacement of remaining MPEG2 set-tops.

The benefit is that the Solution can quickly free up significant amounts of operator bandwidth so that it can be immediately used for multi-Gigabit Broadband expansion using DOCSIS 3.0, 3.1 or 4.0 (Full Duplex). This is especially important now as providers look to respond aggressively to increased bandwidth demands brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

Adara Technologies