Dish pitches two months of free bulk TV service to new biz customers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH today announced it is offering two free months of bulk television service to new commercial business customers, including hotels, hospitals, senior living communities, student housing, apartments and more. Available now through Dec. 31, 2020, this offer aims to provide economic relief to businesses nationwide impacted by COVID-19.

"As the nation begins taking steps to restart the economy, many businesses are facing important financial decisions to help get their feet back on the ground," said Amir Ahmed, DISH senior vice president of sales. "Access to breaking news and entertainment is as important as ever, and we're proud to reduce the economic barriers businesses may face in order to provide their guests, residents and patients with the best entertainment experience out there."

With this offer, commercial properties new to DISH are eligible to receive two months of free bulk programming, including America's Top 120 package or above, add-on packages and leasing fees for SMARTBOX, DISH's industry-leading video distribution platform that powers HD programming over properties of all types and sizes. A minimum commitment is required.

Earlier this year, DISH began working with existing commercial business customers affected by COVID-19 to temporarily reduce rates and pause programming.

