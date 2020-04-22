Dish Media offers set-top VoD ads on programmatic basis

NEW YORK – DISH Media today announced that its set-top box Video On Demand (VOD) ads are available for purchase programmatically and in real time. Now advertisers can bid on this premium linear inventory through private, real-time auctions set up with demand-side platforms, such as The Trade Desk, and deliver ads and receive impressions immediately.

With its new VOD offering, DISH Media can now sell ads programmatically across both DISH and SLING TV platforms for the first time. Programmatic purchasing on SLING TV in 2019 contributed to more than 10,000 individual brands airing advertisements on inventory, growing from 7,500 the year prior.

DISH Media's new VOD inventory gives advertisers access to more than 60 premier TV networks on broadband-connected, set-top boxes, reaching millions of viewers. Ads are inserted via dynamic ad insertion (DAI), optimizing campaign creative and targeting criteria for buyers. The implementation of DAI allows DISH Media to expose its inventory to programmatic advertisers, attracting digital ad budgets that weren't traditionally spent on TV.

