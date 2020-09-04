COVID-19 workshop track created for Cable-Tec Expo 2020

EXTON, Pa. – SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will feature learnings from the coronavirus crisis during a special workshops track announced today. "Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Pandemic" will examine new strategies for managing workforces and maintaining operational performance amid shifts in usage, as well how cable and new partners can foster cross-industry innovation to leverage new health and safety applications during public emergencies.

The special track will be part of the Fall Technical Forum workshops produced jointly by SCTE•ISBE, CableLabs® and NCTA for Cable-Tec Expo 2020, which will be held Oct. 13-16 in Denver. The due date for all Fall Technical Forum abstracts has been extended to Friday, May 8; abstracts can be submitted at expo.scte.org/callforpapers. Suggested topics for the new track include:

Track: Lessons Learned from COVID-19 Pandemic

Critical components of a connected community for managing a public health crisis

How NOCs and customer-facing teams can collaborate more effectively

Maintaining a workforce's focus on network performance during a crisis

How home and business connectivity is a lifeline during a crisis

Shifting capacity for an at-home population

The importance of creating business continuity plans, before the crises

Future pandemics with a 10G network

Implications for telehealth and telemedicine

Smart Cities and future global health pandemics

IoT for patient tracking and patient management

IoT for capacity and asset tracking in hospitals

Connectivity and limiting disease transmission points

Supporting an aging population with connected devices

Read the full release here.

SCTE/ISBE