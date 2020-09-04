COVID-19 workshop track created for Cable-Tec Expo 2020

EXTON, Pa. – SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will feature learnings from the coronavirus crisis during a special workshops track announced today. "Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Pandemic" will examine new strategies for managing workforces and maintaining operational performance amid shifts in usage, as well how cable and new partners can foster cross-industry innovation to leverage new health and safety applications during public emergencies.
The special track will be part of the Fall Technical Forum workshops produced jointly by SCTE•ISBE, CableLabs® and NCTA for Cable-Tec Expo 2020, which will be held Oct. 13-16 in Denver. The due date for all Fall Technical Forum abstracts has been extended to Friday, May 8; abstracts can be submitted at expo.scte.org/callforpapers. Suggested topics for the new track include:
Track: Lessons Learned from COVID-19 Pandemic
- Critical components of a connected community for managing a public health crisis
- How NOCs and customer-facing teams can collaborate more effectively
- Maintaining a workforce's focus on network performance during a crisis
- How home and business connectivity is a lifeline during a crisis
- Shifting capacity for an at-home population
- The importance of creating business continuity plans, before the crises
- Future pandemics with a 10G network
- Implications for telehealth and telemedicine
- Smart Cities and future global health pandemics
- IoT for patient tracking and patient management
- IoT for capacity and asset tracking in hospitals
- Connectivity and limiting disease transmission points
- Supporting an aging population with connected devices
