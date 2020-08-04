Comscore, JW Player connect on targeted video advertising

RESTON, Va. – Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, and JW Player, the world's largest independent video platform, are excited to announce that Comscore's brand safety and contextual categorization segments are available for activation across the 12,000+ media sites that use JW Player for their digital video playback. This partnership builds on JW Player's superior ad targeting capabilities powered by scanning the content of the video itself by ensuring brands are delivering highly relevant video ad experiences in a privacy-safe manner.

The ability to fine-tune brand safety applications using contextual targeting is particularly relevant amid the ongoing global health crisis created by COVID-19. To help advertisers and publishers navigate these challenging times– this partnership brings low-risk and high-risk brand suitability segments. Consumers are getting used to seeing a wide variety of new around the Coronavirus and Comscore's suitability segments avoid a binary approach, allowing advertisers to still run alongside topics such as educational content or content geared towards new norms like 'working from home' that may be relevant for their brand.

In just a few weeks, phrases like 'social distancing' and 'flattening the curve' have emerged, making it harder for advertisers to stay on top of every new term. Comscore's intelligent categorization technology employs machine learning, so that brand suitability segments evolve with the terminology.

Additionally, with the global health situation impacting other key entertainment areas such the cancelation of major events and live sports, advertisers can easily leverage this solution to reach viewers while watching sports video content.

