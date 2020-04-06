Comcast's Watson elected NCTA chairman, WarnerMedia's Kilar replaces Stankey on NCTA board

WASHINGTON, DC – Dave Watson, President & CEO, Comcast Cable, and Senior EVP, Comcast Corporation, was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association (NCTA). The election took place on June 3, 2020.

In addition, the following officers were elected: Pat McAdaragh, President & CEO, Midco, as Vice Chairman; Tom Rutledge, Chairman & CEO, Charter Communications, as Treasurer; Bob Bakish, President & CEO, ViacomCBS, Inc., as Secretary; and Pat Esser, President, Cox Communications, Inc., as Immediate Past Chairman.

Jason Kilar, as the recently named CEO of WarnerMedia, joined the NCTA Board as a Corporate Programmer Director, replacing John Stankey.

During annual elections held earlier this year, the following Directors were elected to the NCTA Board:

At-Large System Directors: John Evans, Chairman & CEO, Evans Telecommunications Company, and Pat McAdaragh for three-year terms.

Rural/Midsize Directors: Dick Sjoberg, President & CEO, Sjoberg's Inc., for a two-year term and Phil Spencer, President & CEO, Vyve Broadband, for a year to fill a vacated Director's seat.

At-Large Programmer Directors: Bob Bakish; David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer, CBS Inc., and Chairman & CEO, Showtime Networks; and Paul Buccieri, President, A+E Networks Group, for two-year terms.

Associate Directors: Frank Drendel, Chairman, CommScope Holding Company, Inc., for another two-year term and Sandy Howe, EVP and President, Americas, Technetix, for one year to fill a vacated Director's seat.

NCTA – The Internet & Television Association