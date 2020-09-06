Comcast's 'Stream' app adds Chromecast support

Comcast has begun to add support for the Google Chromecast, a move that enables users of the cable operator's Xfinity Stream app to cast content to televisions equipped with a Chromecast adapter.

Android Police first reported that Comcast had initially added Chromecast support to the web browser implementation of Stream. That's a streaming app for Comcast's pay-TV service that supports services such as live TV, VoD, the operator's cloud DVR service and access to purchased digital movies and TV shows.

Starting with its web browser implementation, Comcast has begun to extend Chromecast support to its pay-TV Stream app.

Comcast confirmed that Chromecast support for the Stream app for web browsers launched Monday (June 8) and that Chromecast support for Comcast's Stream app for IoS and Android mobile devices will roll out starting today. Comcast expects to complete deployment and support for the Stream app on IoS and Android devices by early next week. Comcast's Stream app for Amazon Kindle tablets currently does not support the new Chromecast extension.

Update: Comcast confirmed that Chromecast-enabled/built-in smart TVs will also work with the operator's Stream app, but not with Chromecast built-in audio-only/speaker devices.

Comcast has also posted some info about Xfinity Stream's support for Chromecast online in the form of this FAQ. Currently, Comcast's Stream app supports a handful of Chromecast adapters and Chromecast-based devices, including the original Chromecast, Chromecast 2, Chromecast 3, Chromecast Ultra and the Google Home Hub.

Adding Chromecast support provides Comcast's Stream app with another path to the TV, complementing the app's integration with Roku players and Roku TVs (that app is still technically in beta) and compatible smart/connected TV models from Samsung and LG Electronics.

This isn't the first time Comcast has used casting technology to bridge its Stream app to the TV screen.

Comcast previously beta-tested a feature called "Send To TV" that relied on a "bookmarklet" app/extension for several browser types, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Internet Explorer. Comcast confirmed that the Send To TV extension has been decommissioned.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading