Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Comcast sees more runway for broadband growth as pay-TV losses mount

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/17/2020
Comment (0)

Comcast expects steep video losses to continue in a second quarter marked by the pandemic, but likewise believes it still has plenty of headroom left to expand its broadband base and new core "connectivity" business.

That's the general situation at the cable unit, according to Comcast CFO Mike Cavanaugh, who provided an update during a Credit Suisse conference that was hosted online.

In Q1 2020, a period partly impacted by the pandemic, Comcast raked in a massive total of 470,000 broadband customers (including 466,000 on the residential side). But it also suffered sizable video sub losses of 409,000, a big jump from a loss of 121,000 subs a year earlier.

Cavanagh noted that Comcast's video business was also impacted by a price increase in Q1. But he said the MSO still expects to see similar losses in Q2 even as it keeps playing up the value of a bundle that links together pay-TV and broadband connections that can access a broad array of streaming services. At the same time, Comcast is also continuing to push Xfinity Flex, a video streaming/smart home service that's being offered for no added cost to broadband-only customers.

"We're not wedded to being necessarily the seller of a bundle to you in video, but we would very much, if you appreciate either one of our alternatives, a bundle with X1 or a platform approach for video navigation aggregation through Flex," Cavanaugh said. "But we're not going to subsidize … broadband profitability."

He's also confident that Comcast's broadband business can continue to expand, as only about 49% of the homes in its cable footprint currently get that product. "I think we expect that there is plenty of headroom for continued growth," he said, noting that about 85% of the homes on Comcast's broadband service get speeds of 100 Mbit/s or more.

Comcast does expect growth to slow down on the commercial services front as small and midsized business grapple with the pandemic and stay-at-home orders. Although that piece of Comcast's business has been growing revenues in the high single-digit to double-digit percentage range in recent years, the pace is expected to drop down to the single-digit mark in Q2, Cavanaugh said.

"So, no surprise there," he said. "If you're operating a site that has to remain closed because social distancing doesn't allow it to open, there's no green shoots there until meaningful opening … become possible across a big base."

However, other commercial customers are leaning more heavily on digital orderings and transforming their businesses in a remote and digital way. "So, it's a bifurcated story," Cavanaugh said.

On the wireless/mobile side, he said Comcast remains happy with its MVNO deal with Verizon and how it waves into the company's core connectivity business and strategy. He also reiterated that Comcast won't need to own a network to achieve its financial goals in the wireless/mobile arena.

Notably, Comcast is not among the entities that have registered to bid in the coming FCC 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum auction. Comcast has been testing unlicensed spectrum in the shared CBRS band. Generally, the cable industry's interest in CBRS spectrum centers on offloading MVNO costs, supporting private LTE networks and providing services on fixed wireless to adjacent areas not reached by wireline networks.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE