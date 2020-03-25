Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Comcast rolls free previews of select premium VoD content to X1 and Flex subs

Light Reading 3/25/2020
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast today announced that it has made the on demand catalogs from a series of premium networks and subscription video on demand (SVOD) services available for its Xfinity X1 and Flex customers to enjoy starting with SHOWTIME, EPIX, CuriosityStream, HISTORY Vault, Grokker Yoga Fitness & Wellbeing, The Reading Corner and DOGTV.

"This is an unprecedented time and we want to be there for our customers to help make the time they're spending at home easier with free previews from our network, studio and streaming partners," said Rebecca Heap, SVP of Video & Entertainment at Comcast.

Xfinity customers with X1 and Flex can simply say "Free" into their Xfinity Voice remote to explore the range of subscription programs currently available as part of the free on demand event spanning kids educational content, fitness and TV & movies, including:

  • SHOWTIME – all X1 customers can enjoy 30 days of all the series and movies the network has to offer including Billions, Homeland and Shameless. Xfinity Flex customers will be able to watch select originals such as City On A Hill and Kidding. • EPIX – 30 days free of the full EPIX catalog of thousands of movies, along with acclaimed original series including Godfather of Harlem, Pennyworth, War of the Worlds and the highly-anticipated Belgravia, premiering April 12.
  • CuriosityStream – 60 days free of the top 300 award-winning documentaries and series on science, history, wildlife, adventure, travel and more. Explore your world and beyond with shows including Ancient Earth and The History of Food.
  • DOGTV – the whole family is covered with 30 days free of programs for dogs, as well as dog related programs for all dog lovers.
  • Grokker Yoga Fitness & Wellbeing – 30 days free of expert-led video classes in fitness, yoga, meditation and healthy cooking.
  • HISTORY Vault – 30 days free of a deep offering of classic series, probing documentaries and cutting-edge specials. From series like Modern Marvels to specials about ancient cultures, HISTORY Vault is the one-stop destination for exploring the past, present and future. • Kids Room – 30 days free of a wide selection of popular series filled with vivid stories and beloved characters. Popular children's series include Bob the Builder, Polly Pocket, and Strawberry Shortcake.
  • The Great Courses Signature Collection – 30 days free of engaging and educational video lectures from the world's greatest professors. Hundreds of subjects to learn; from photography to psychology, guitar to genetics, or mindful health to a vast exploration of history.
  • The Reading Corner – 30 days free of reading videos on themes such as spring, holiday, school and nature. For children up to 10 years old. Stories include Donuts: The Hole Story, This is a Book Full of Monsters, and Beauty and the Beast.

Comcast

