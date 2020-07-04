Comcast pumps out more free VoD to X1 and Flex subs

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast today announced it is making on demand programming from more than two dozen more entertainment networks and subscription video services available for its Xfinity X1 and Flex customers to enjoy for free in the coming weeks.

Xfinity customers with X1 and Flex can simply say "Free" into their Xfinity Voice remote to explore the range of on demand programming currently available at no additional cost, including:

African American Networks and Subscription Video Services: AFRO, Aspire TV, Black News Channel, Brown Sugar, Impact Network, kweliTV, REVOLT, The Africa Channel and TV One.

Latino Networks and Subscription Video Services: CBeebies, Cinelatino, Cine Sony, Cinema Dinamita MX, Kanal D Drama, Kids Central en español, Pantaya, RCN Novelas, Universo, ViendoMovies and Vme Kids.

International Networks and Subscription Video Services: Filipino On Demand, Hi-YAH!, KOCOWA (all programs subtitled in English) and TV5MONDE.

Comcast currently offers its customers access to 160 independent networks, 100 of which are targeted to diverse audiences. Additionally, its customers have access to 20,000 hours of diverse on demand and online programming accessible across Xfinity video platforms, including in specially curated destinations for Black Film and TV, Latino, Asian American Film and TV and International. The above programming partners join a broad range of other premium networks and subscription video services making on demand programming available free for Xfinity TV and Internet customers.

Beyond free entertainment, Comcast has undertaken a comprehensive COVID-19 response inclusive of opening Xfinity WiFi hotspots located in business and outdoor locations across the country to anyone who needs them for free (including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers), pausing data plans, creating a COVID-19 news destination and a K-12 education destination on X1 and Flex, and making its Internet Essentials program free for new families for the first 60 days of enrollment.

