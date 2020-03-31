Comcast offers free fare for K-12 kids

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast today announced that it has made nearly 2,000 hours of programming and thousands of free titles available to Xfinity video customers to give children and parents quick and easy access to educational programming by grade level as part of the company's comprehensive response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The collection is a joint effort with Common Sense Media, the leading source of entertainment and technology recommendations for families whose trusted age-based ratings and reviews are integrated into Xfinity on Demand. A subset of the education collection is also available on Xfinity Flex and across devices via the Xfinity Stream app and website.

Xfinity customers with X1 or Flex can say "Education" or, if their voice search language is set to Spanish, "Educación," into the Xfinity Voice Remote to access content available to them by grades "K-2," "3-5," "6-8," and "9-12" and also "for all ages" currently including:

Free programs from subscription video on demand services (SVODS) Bluprint, CuriosityStream, The Great Courses Signature Collection, Grokker Yoga Fitness, HISTORY Vault, Kids Room and The Reading Corner.

Additional free adult continuing education programming from these SVODS focused on the "Mind," "Body," and "Soul" spanning biographies; podcasts on a range of topics including technology and business; yoga; dance; food and cooking; fitness; wellness; ballets and operas; and gardening.

Educational series from networks and streaming services including Animal Planet, HISTORY, Nick Jr., PBS KIDS, Smithsonian Channel and more.

Spanish language programming available from networks including CBeebies, Discovery Familia and Kids Central.

Firsthand interviews and historical narratives from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement, Comcast's signature commemorative programming initiative honoring the impact and legacy of the movement.

Additionally, Comcast has enlisted the guidance of Natascha Crandall, Ph.D., a psychologist and educator to program the content across English Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies based on grade appropriate guidelines aligned with the current U.S. school curriculum.

