Comcast integrates Spotify with Flex, with X1 on deck

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Comcast today announced that Spotify is now available to stream on Xfinity, giving millions of customers the ability to listen to the audio streaming service's 50 million music tracks and a wide range of podcasts directly on the TV, from the comfort of their home.

Starting today, Xfinity Flex customers can say "Spotify" into their Xfinity Voice Remote to access Spotify Free or Spotify Premium. Spotify will also begin rolling out to X1 customers today and be available to all in the coming days as an Internet app alongside all of the live, on demand, and streaming content already enjoyed on the platform.

Comcast has seen double digit growth in streaming music consumption this year versus the same time last year. Spotify is seeing the same trends from their end — the increase in working from home is showing that more users are now streaming on their TVs.

Customers with Xfinity Flex and, in the coming days, X1, can say "Spotify" into their Xfinity Voice Remote and login with existing credentials to start streaming. New customers will be able to create a Spotify account directly on the device and immediately have access to the free, ad-supported version of the service. Spotify joins other music and listening streaming services already available on X1 and Flex including Pandora, Amazon Music, Radio.com, iHeartRadio, XITE, NPR One, Music Choice, Stingray Music and Baeble.

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast