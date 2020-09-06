Comcast extends programmatic advertising to set-top VoD inventory

DENVER & NEW YORK – Today, Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to advertisers, agencies and content providers, and FreeWheel, a Comcast Company providing global technology solutions for the future of television advertising, announced a new industry solution that will bring programmatic capabilities to premium STB VOD video inventory.

The solution allows both content owners and distributors to offer advertisers access to STB VOD content, unifying it with other inventory sold programmatically across connected TV and digital video channels. The new innovation combines the ad targeting capabilities of FreeWheel's ad decision engine with the ad creative distribution capabilities of Comcast Technology Solutions' Ad Store, providing real-time, broadcast quality creative conditioning and distribution to all STB VOD MVPD end points.

Creative conditioning of advertisers' video creative requires special considerations in the STB VOD advertising environment, requirements which to date have hindered the ability to offer this premium inventory programmatically. This new solution solves for these complexities with the speed required for automated bidding within FreeWheel's unified auction structure.

Through this solution, FreeWheel is one of the first technology providers to offer targeted, STB VOD inventory to agencies and advertisers via programmatic demand-side platforms.

