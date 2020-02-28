Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Comcast developing hands-free, speech-driven remote

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/28/2020
Comment (0)

Comcast is developing a hands-free remote equipped with a far-field microphone that works with its X1 platform, but the cableco is non-committal on whether such a product will make it to market.

The hands-free device, referred to as model XR19-RQ, popped up at the FCC earlier this month in a filing by Remote Solution Co. Ltd., a remote control tech company based in South Korea. Janko Roettgers, a senior reporter at Protocol who is late of Variety and Gigaom, was the first to spot it:

For now, Comcast isn't saying much about its plans for the device. Comcast, a company official said, explores a wide range of smart home technologies, but stressed that there's nothing to announce concerning when or if the company would launch a hands-free remote such as what recently passed through the FCC.

The FCC filing provides some detail, including images of the device and a user's manual.

The new voice remote being developed by Comcast would support both far-field, hot-word activated voice commands as well as a manual, button-based use case. Source: FCC.
The new voice remote being developed by Comcast would support both far-field, hot-word activated voice commands as well as a manual, button-based use case.
Source: FCC.

According to that documentation, the hands-free remote would work in tandem with an X1 set-top client (connected by IR, Bluetooth LE 4.2 and far-field voice control) and enable the customer to keep the microphone open or closed or actively open and close it by pressing a physical button. When in far-field mode, the device is set up to activate functions when a customer utters the hot-word phrase, "Hey, Xfinity..." and follows with a specific command (such as telling the device to tune the X1 box to a specific channel, search for a movie or TV title, or perhaps access a smart home function).

If Comcast decides to move ahead with the product, it would represent an enhancement and extension to the X1 voice remote it introduced in 2015 that requires users to press a button to issue a voice command. According to Comcast, nearly 12 billion voice commands were delivered using the X1 voice remote in 2019.

Another view of the product in development. Source: FCC.
Another view of the product in development.
Source: FCC.

The move into far-field voice navigation and IoT tech would also place Comcast into a smart home product category that today is dominated by Amazon (Alexa) and Google (Google Assistant), which make smart speakers and have already integrated those capabilities into their various video streaming platforms (Fire TV and Android TV).

Get your strategic roadmap to the technology trends and business cases shaping the cable and video industries! Join us for the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event in Denver on March 16-18. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to network with and learn from industry experts – cable operators, video providers and other communications service providers get in free!

Altice USA has already gotten into this game with Altice Amplify, a high-fidelity home speaker made by France-based Devialet (in tandem with Sagemcom) that works with the MSO's Altice One all-services hub and is powered by Amazon's Alexa Built-in technology.

Meanwhile, cable CPE companies, including Humax, CommScope and Sagemcom, are starting to develop these sorts of products. Earlier this week, Humax, for example, introduced the 4K Soundbox, a connected soundbar with an integrated microphone for far-field voice recognition that can be integrated with a set-top box. Humax's new soundbar uses the Reference Design Kit, an open source platform managed by Comcast, Liberty Global and Charter Communications.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE