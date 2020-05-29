Comcast, Charter, ViacomCBS enter Blockgraph partnership

NEW YORK – Today, Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and ViacomCBS announced that they have entered into an agreement to take equal ownership of Blockgraph, an industry initiative and software platform designed to create a more secure way to use aggregated and anonymized data and share information. This joint venture is focused on ushering in a new way of using audience data for advanced TV and premium video advertising. Using Blockgraph technology, media companies can help marketers form insights across their collective platforms without relying exclusively on third parties.

Blockgraph was first launched in 2017 and incubated to date within Comcast Advertising’s technology unit, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company. The vision since its inception was to become a collaborative industry solution, with Charter and ViacomCBS as early supporters.

Jason Manningham, previously general manager of Blockgraph under FreeWheel, will now lead the new joint venture as chief executive officer.

Chief among early adopters of the Blockgraph technology has been Comcast's NBCUniversal, as they have begun efforts to integrate Blockgraph into their AdSmart platform.

