Comcast appoints Jason Armstrong as EVP and treasurer

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast Corporation announced today that Jason S. Armstrong will return to its corporate headquarters as Executive Vice President and Treasurer, effective July 1, 2020. Since the beginning of the year, Mr. Armstrong has served as Chief Financial Officer of Sky.

He and his family's full relocation to Sky's headquarters in the United Kingdom was unexpectedly complicated by the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic. With current Comcast Treasurer Bill Dordelman's decision to retire after almost three decades at the company, Mr. Armstrong will now remain in Philadelphia and succeed Mr. Dordelman as Treasurer. Sky today also named Simon Robson, who has been at the company for 23 years most recently as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, to succeed Mr. Armstrong as Chief Financial Officer.

As Comcast's Treasurer, Mr. Armstrong will oversee Comcast's, NBCUniversal's, and Sky's relationships with financial institutions and manage the company's capital formation, capital allocation, credit-related matters, and investment management activities. He will report to Mike Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer of Comcast Corporation.

Prior to becoming Comcast's Treasurer and his Chief Financial Officer role at Sky, Mr. Armstrong served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance at Comcast for six years. Before that, he spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs where he served as Managing Director, Deputy Business Unit Leader of the firm's Technology, Media and Telecommunications Research Group. He was also lead analyst for the North American Communications Services Equity Research Group with principal coverage of the cable, satellite, telecommunication services, wireless towers, and data centers industries. He earned a B.S. degree in Economics from Duke University.

