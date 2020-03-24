Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsBig 5G Event
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Comcast-Altitude TV lawsuit screeches to a halt

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/24/2020
Comment (0)

Altitude TV's antitrust lawsuit against Comcast is on pause, thanks primarily to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

In court documents, Comcast alleged that Altitude, a regional sports network (RSN) that provides local coverage of the NBA's Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche, wanted to use the process to "gain bargaining leverage" and to notch a "more favorable deal than it was able to reach through commercial negotiations."

Last week, the court granted Comcast a temporary stay until April 30, 2020.

In its ruling to stay discovery and delay the disclosure of evidence, the court said the "overriding concern" is COVID-19, which has enforced work slowdowns in Colorado and the rest of the US. (The city of Denver just imposed a stay-at-home order.) As a corollary element, the court noted that the regular seasons of the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League have been suspended amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Colorado district court added expects Comcast's motion to dismiss the lawsuit to be addressed "in a very timely fashion. This also weighs in favor of a temporary stay." Comcast filed its original motion to dismiss on January 14.

Among other recent court action, Altitude was granted an extra week to respond to Comcast's motion to dismiss. The RSN now has until this Friday (March 27) to file that response.

Altitude filed the antitrust suit in November, alleging that Comcast is attempting to demand a dramatic cut in rates paid to Altitude, move the RSN to a "sports tier" rather than a widely distributed, more basic pay-TV tier, drive Altitude out of business, and possibly seize on an opportunity to take over the local sports TV market with its own.

Comcast claims the suit is a move by Altitude to convert a "garden variety commercial disagreement into an antitrust suit" that seeks to force Comcast to carry the network in perpetuity on the RSN's preferred terms. Comcast is also fighting Altitude's allegations that Comcast is a monopoly buyer, holding that its 57% of the regional sports market falls short of the 70% to 80% necessary to hold monopoly power.

Altitude's carriage agreement with Comcast expired on August 31, 2019.

Altitude is at a similar impasse with Dish Network, though that battle has not made its way into the court. Last month, Dish announced it would make Altitude available on its satellite TV and Sling TV service on an à la carte basis, with Altitude setting the price and Altitude receiving 100% of those revenues.

Altitude has previously argued that offering the RSN on a standalone basis, rather than as part of a more broadly distributed basic pay-TV package, is not financially viable.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
Big 5G Event
September 24-22, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE