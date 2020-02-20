Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Cisco shifts next-gen cable amp business to ATX Networks

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/20/2020
Comment (0)

In a move that alters the competitive landscape of cable access suppliers, ATX Networks confirmed that it has the green light to develop a lineup of next-generation cable amplifiers that are compatible with Cisco Systems' widely deployed GainMaker technology.

Word that ATX is set to build GainMaker-compatible amps later this year comes about four months after Cisco disclosed it would halt the sale of its family of GainMaker cable amplifiers (including 1GHz amps) and certain line extender products, starting in the fall of 2020. Cisco set a deadline of October 15, 2020, as the final day it will take orders for GainMaker amps, though buyers can extend or renew service contracts on those Cisco products through January 13, 2025.

The end-of-life notices were a cause of concern among cable operators. They were left wondering how Cisco's decision would impact access not just to current-gen GainMaker products but whether a next-gen product line for future network upgrades would be forthcoming. ATX's involvement appears to bridge the gap to the next-gen GainMaker-compatible products.

ATX and Cisco have not announced a formal licensing agreement to make this happen, but ATX would certainly need one to build GainMaker-compatible products. Last year, multiple industry sources told Light Reading that Cisco was exploring a licensing option as it made plans to exit the cable amplifier business and cede major elements of it, including R&D, manufacturing and sales, to one or more third parties. ATX appears to be the sole vendor (so far) that will make GainMaker-compatible products.

ATX and Cisco aren't strangers; the two companies have collaborated on tech projects in recent months. Cisco and ATX were part of a small group of vendors that developed a prototype of a Generic Access Platform (GAP) node (with ATX handling the housing and Cisco providing software) based on emerging standards that will result in common node housings and various interchangeable service modules that will snap in like Lego blocks. ATX also added some critical cable access network engineering expertise late last year when it hired several former Cisco HFC engineers based in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Charlie Vogt, ATX's CEO, said the plan to build Cisco-compatible amps fits with a broader plan already underway at ATX to develop and introduce a broader portfolio of next-gen 1.2GHz amplifiers, taps and passives, with a roadmap to 1.8GHz and possibly 3GHz further out on the horizon.

ATX has plans to make its 1.2GHz line extender products available as early as next month and expects to make available its entire 1.2GHz system amp and line extender product family equipped with next-gen components starting in late Q3. ATX won't start shipping GainMaker-compatible products until after Cisco's end-of-life notice expires this fall. The company expects to start lab testing with customers before that, said Vogt, who joined ATX in February 2018. Vogt's resume includes leadership roles at Imagine Communications/Harris Broadcast, Genband, Taqua and others.

Targeting Cisco's installed base
The initial plan, Vogt said, is to focus on operators and markets with a large, installed base of legacy Cisco amps in DOCSIS networks. That should open up a window of opportunity for ATX in the US, Canada, Taiwan and Australia as well as parts of Latin America.

Most HFC networks are already built out to 750MHz, 860MHz or even 1GHz, but ATX wants to be in position for the next cycle of bandwidth upgrades as MSOs start to think about ways to expand upstream data capacity using Extended Spectrum DOCSIS and networks that raise the bandwidth ceiling to 1.2GHz bandwidth and, eventually, 1.8GHz. Those upgrades will cause operators to make actual, physical changes to the plant and attempt to future-proof the network as much as possible.

Outside the GainMaker footprint, ATX will also size up ways to grab share from other suppliers with legacy amp positions (such as CommScope, Antronix, Lindsay Broadband, Technetix and Teleste) as MSOs explore upgrade paths.

"It's a huge market," Vogt said, estimating that Cisco GainMaker today has about 35% to 40% of the North American cable market. "We're in the midst of an exciting product lifecycle upgrade phase … The upgrade cycle could be pretty significant for us."

Dallas-based ATX is privately held, but Vogt views the GainMaker opportunity as material enough that it could lead the company toward an IPO in the next couple of years.

Jeff Heynen, senior research director at Dell'Oro Group, said DOCSIS 3.1 and coming DOCSIS 4.0 networks will usher in an upgrade cycle for amplifiers and in outside plant in general. ATX's decision to make GainMaker-compatible products could also "engender some goodwill" from cable operators "and create an addressable market for themselves in these upgrade cycles," particularly in North America and Latin America.

While ATX's decision to build GainMaker-compatible products will enable the company to become more firmly entrenched, the arrangement also pulls Cisco further out of the cable hardware market as the entire company puts more emphasis on networking software.

Cisco's decision to end the life of certain amps and line extenders is another signal that the company has backed away from parts of the cable hardware business. Cisco, for example, halted investment in Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) last summer, and sold its set-top and cable modem business to Technicolor in late 2015.

Cisco's still got some skin in the cable access game, however. The company's software initiatives include technology for new virtualized converged cable access platforms (CCAPs) and new nodes and remote PHY devices for emerging distributed access architectures. Meanwhile, Cisco said the partnership path ensures its technology and products can evolve and support customer transitions even as some cable products reach the end of their lives.

"As part of our end of sale process, we occasionally look for partners in the industry who can continue to build and evolve compatible products with our end of sale products," Sean Welch, VP/GM of Cisco's Cable Access Business, said in a statement. "These arrangements help to ensure a smooth transition for our customers. Our priorities remain locked in place for our Cable Access business. We are focused on areas that are important to our customers and strategically aligned with our broader Cisco portfolio and strategy including helping to enable the roll out of DAA, helping to evolve the CCAP infrastructure to a cloud-native, data center application, and evolving our industry-leading GS7000 node to DOCSIS 4.0 compliancy."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE