Charter's Spectrum Reach ad division hires marketing VP

NEW YORK – Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales and production services offered by Charter Communications, Inc., today announced that veteran marketing executive Michael Guth has been named Senior Vice President of Marketing. Guth will oversee all marketing initiatives for Spectrum Reach at the enterprise and field levels, including brand marketing and communications, product marketing, production/creative services and field research. He will report to David Kline, Executive Vice President, Charter Communications and President, Spectrum Reach and be based out of New York City.

Guth has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, including ten combined years with Madison Square Garden (MSG). Most recently, he served as General Manager, Account Management and Marketing Partnerships for MSG (2018 - 2020). In his role, he led the strategic and creative partnerships across all team, venue and media assets for various clients.

Among his various positions at MSG, he also served eight years (2006-2014) as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, where he led marketing efforts for the New York Knicks (NBA), Rangers (NHL) and Liberty (WNBA) and oversaw sales operations for MSG Network and Fuse TV.

Prior to returning to MSG as Senior Vice President in 2018, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Opry Entertainment Group in Nashville, TN (2016-2018). In this role, he led operations for the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM 650 AM. He also oversaw the development and launch of the Ole Red and Opry City Stage restaurants.

His executive leadership experience includes three years (2003-2006) as Senior Vice President for Time Warner Global Marketing, leading the strategic marketing efforts for AOL, Turner, Warner Brothers and HBO.

Guth holds an MBA and BA from Harvard.

Charter Communications