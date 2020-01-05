Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Charter Q1 revenues climb 4.8%, to $11.7B, driven by broadband, mobile, SMB, video and advertising

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/1/2020
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Charter") today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Key highlights:

  • First quarter total residential and SMB customer relationships increased by 486,000, compared to 351,000 during the first quarter of 2019. First quarter total residential and SMB Internet customers increased by 582,000, compared to 428,000 during the first quarter of 2019.
  • Charter added 290,000 Spectrum Mobile lines in the first quarter and as of March 31, 2020, Charter served a total of 1.4 million mobile lines.
  • First quarter revenue of $11.7 billion grew by 4.8% year-over-year, driven by residential revenue growth of 4.2%, mobile revenue growth of 85.0% and SMB revenue growth of 5.4%.
  • First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 billion grew by 8.4% year-over-year, while first quarter cable Adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 billion grew by 8.1% year-over-year.
  • Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $396 million in the first quarter, compared to $253 million during the same period last year.
  • First quarter capital expenditures totaled $1.5 billion and included $87 million of mobile-related capital expenditures.
  • Consolidated free cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $1.4 billion, compared to $645 million in 2019. Cable free cash flow totaled $1.6 billion for the first quarter of 2020, versus $936 million in 2019.
  • During the first quarter, Charter purchased approximately 5.2 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") common units for approximately $2.6 billion.

During the first quarter of 2020, Charter's residential customer relationships grew by 468,000, while first quarter 2019 residential customer relationships grew by 321,000. As of March 31, 2020, Charter had 27.7 million residential customer relationships, with year-over-year growth of 1.2 million, or 4.3%.

Charter added 563,000 residential Internet customers in the first quarter of 2020, versus first quarter 2019 residential Internet customer net additions of 398,000. As of March 31, 2020, Charter had 25.5 million residential Internet customers, with over 85% subscribing to tiers that provided 100 Mbps or more of speed. Currently, 200 Mbps is the slowest speed offered to new Internet customers in approximately 60% of Charter's footprint, with 100 Mbps the slowest speed offered in the remaining 40% of its footprint.

Since early March, Charter has seen a substantial increase in network traffic, particularly in the daytime, with more people working and learning from home. Residential data usage for Internet-only customers was over 600 gigabytes per month in March, increasing by more than 20% since the fourth quarter of 2019. Due to our significant investment in infrastructure and technology, Charter's network continues to perform well despite higher levels of data traffic.

Residential video customers decreased by 70,000 in the first quarter of 2020, while first quarter 2019 residential video customers decreased by 152,000. As of March 31, 2020, Charter had 15.6 million residential video customers.

During the first quarter of 2020, residential wireline voice customers declined by 83,000, while first quarter 2019 voice customers declined by 120,000. As of March 31, 2020, Charter had 9.4 million residential wireline voice customers.

During the first quarter of 2020, Charter added 290,000 mobile lines, and as of March 31, 2020, Charter served a total of 1.4 million mobile lines. Spectrum Mobile is available to all new and existing Spectrum Internet customers and runs on America's most awarded LTE network combined with Spectrum WiFi. Spectrum Mobile customers can choose one of two simple ways to pay for data, "Unlimited" for $45 a month (per line), or "By the Gig" at $14/GB, in both cases including applicable fees and taxes. In the first quarter of 2020, Spectrum Mobile launched 5G service. Customers with a $45/monthly unlimited data plan can use 5G phones to access 5G service at no additional cost in select cities nationwide.

SMB customer relationships grew by 18,000 during the first quarter of 2020, compared to growth of 30,000 during the first quarter of 2019. As of March 31, 2020, Charter had 2.0 million SMB customer relationships, with year-over-year growth of 6.1%. Enterprise PSUs grew by 2,000 during the first quarter of 2020 compared to growth of 5,000 during the first quarter of 2019. As of March 31, 2020, Charter had 269,000 enterprise PSUs, with growth of 6.5% year-over-year.

First Quarter Financial Results
Revenues

First quarter revenue increased by 4.8% year-over-year to $11.7 billion, driven by growth in Internet, mobile, SMB, video and advertising revenue. Excluding mobile revenue and advertising revenue, which benefited from political spend in the first quarter of 2020, revenue grew by 3.7% year-over-year.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How to Achieve a Level of Network Security that Builds Trust from the Inside out
White Paper: How Cable Operators Can Win the Gaming War
White Paper: Making the Case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
White Paper: How to Achieve a Level of Network Security that Builds Trust from the Inside out
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated, software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE