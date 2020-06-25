Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Charter promotes two

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/25/2020
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced the promotions of Adam Ray into the newly created position, Executive Vice President, Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) Markets, and Magesh Srinivasan to Executive Vice President of Network Operations, succeeding Scott Weber, who has announced his plans to retire in 2021. Effective July 1, both Ray and Srinivasan will report to John Bickham, Charter President and COO, and will be based out of Charter's corporate headquarters in Stamford.

Weber, who has served as Executive Vice President of Network Operations, will continue to report to Bickham through the transition and until his retirement. Weber joined Charter from Cablevision, where he served for five years as Senior Vice President, and later as Executive Vice President of Engineering Network Management. Prior to that, Weber spent 20 years at Comcast in a variety of engineering operations and network management roles.

Srinivasan will be responsible for network operations across Charter's 41-state footprint. He served as Senior Vice President in Network Operations for the past five years, first in Core and Backbone Operations and most recently in Video Operations. Prior to that, Srinivasan served in senior engineering roles at Time Warner Cable, including as Group Vice President of Commercial Engineering and Operations, Vice President of Commercial Engineering for Time Warner Cable's West Region, and Director in the Texas Region. He began his career at Sprint in a series of engineering roles of increased responsibility.

In the role of EVP, MDU Markets, Ray will oversee Charter's Spectrum Community Solutions (SCS) business, which provides residential TV, internet, and voice services to apartments, condos, and gated single-family community developments, which are a significant percentage of our total passings. In 2019, SCS had a record sales year, launched gigabit service for its customers, and celebrated the one-year anniversary of its dedicated customer service call centers in Syracuse, N.Y.; Greensboro, N.C.; and San Diego.

Ray most recently served as Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the Florida Region. Prior to that he served as Group Vice President, Residential Direct Sales; Senior Director, Sales Operations in Los Angeles; and Director of Sales and Marketing during his 15 years with Charter. He joined Charter in 2005 from Comcast, where he spent five years as a sales leader in Knoxville, Tenn.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications

