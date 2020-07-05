Charter pivots to virtual recruiting

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it has hired more than 3,000 new employees nationwide – and is actively seeking to fill thousands of additional jobs across the company's 41-state operating region – after successfully switching to virtual hiring for nearly all new employees at the start of the COVID-19 crisis. The entire employment application process can be done using a mobile phone.

Charter has been using virtual hiring practices for several years, including web-screening applications and video interviews, in addition to traditional face-to-face interviewing. Through February, the company was hiring 25 percent of new workers virtually. Once the current crisis began in mid-March, Charter ramped up its virtual hiring capacity and since then nearly 100 percent of new employees have been hired remotely. The shift has enabled Charter to continue to grow and invest in its workforce while adopting the CDC recommended social distancing guidelines.

"Charter has been at the forefront of using virtual hiring technology to recruit and screen candidates, so we were able to transition quickly and seamlessly to virtual hiring when this crisis started," said Seth Feit, Group Vice President, Talent, Charter. "Charter provides vital broadband internet, video and phone services, and our employees are critical to keeping our residential and business customers connected. Through the effective use of virtual hiring practices, we have maintained a steady rate of hiring and as the country begins to resume office work, we are well-positioned to hire even more people in the many markets in which we operate."

Those markets include Rotterdam, N.Y., where Charter is recruiting for 200 roles at its newly renovated Spectrum Mobile call center; Kansas City, Mo., where the company is filling 185 jobs at its Mobile call center; Portland, Maine, where Charter is seeking 100 new customer billing agents; and El Paso, Texas, for 350 new jobs at Charter's Spectrum sales operation center. The company also has more than 60 recruiters representing its Spectrum brand participating in today's third annual National Youth Hiring Day virtual job fair, which engages entry-level job seekers and unemployed young people.

