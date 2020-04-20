Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Charter: No layoffs or furloughs for at least next 60 days

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/20/2020
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – As part of its ongoing commitment to its employees, Charter Communications announced today that there will be no layoffs or furloughs for at least the next 60 days. We are making this commitment to reassure our employees during this unprecedented time that we are facing together as a company and a nation. This announcement expands on actions the company has already taken to support its employees, including:

  • Permanent wage increases for all hourly workers from $15 to $20 over the next two years with an immediate increase of $1.50 an hour for the frontline field and customer operations employees and an additional $1.50 starting March 2021 on top of an annual merit increase
  • Three weeks of COVID-19 related Flex Time
  • Enhancing health plans to waive costs for diagnostic testing services and Telehealth visits for 90 days
  • Promoting the safety of our essential service employees and workplaces by adhering to CDC's evolving guidelines

These employees are providing the critical services that allow for uninterrupted internet, telephone and TV news for more than 29 million customers including lifeline institutions like hospitals, first responders and government facilities. We are grateful for their around-the-clock work supporting and maintaining our customers' residential and business connectivity needs during the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. At Charter, we will continue to support our employees as we navigate together the competing demands placed on all of us during this pandemic.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications

