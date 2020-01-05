Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Charter nets big broadband gains in Q1 as self-installs accelerate

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/1/2020
Comment (0)

Aided by an acceleration of self-install capabilities along with a surge of new customers coming through temporary, free offers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Charter Communications tacked on 563,000 residential broadband customers in the first quarter of 2019, well above the 398,000 added a year earlier.

Charter also expanded its mobile subscriber base and saw video losses actually improve in the quarter.

Q1 revenues increased by 4.8%, to $11.73 billion. Here's the breakout:

(Source: Charter Communications)
(Source: Charter Communications)

Broadband
Charter, which ended the period with 25.47 million high-speed Internet customers, moved "aggressively" to a customer self-installation model in Q1, Charter President and CEO Tom Rutledge explained on today's call.

Prior to the pandemic, self-installs represented about 55% of overall sales, and have since eclipsed the 90% mark. Chris Winfrey, Charter's CFO, estimates that the cost of a self-install is about a third less than a professional installation.

Charter also provided some granularity on the effects of a COVID-19-driven offer to provide 60 days of free Internet to students and educators that previously did not have service from the MSO. About 119,000 of the quarter's total net broadband adds came through this program.

Notably, about half of those new subs signed up for additional products, such as video and phone, with immediate billing, and few taking Charter's low-income broadband product, Rutledge said. He said Charter is hopeful that the additions of other services is a good indication that those customers coming in through the program will remain after the free broadband period.

Charter also offered some data on the results of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's "Keep Americans Connected Pledge," which includes a provision not to disconnect customers who can't pay. About 140,000 residential customers took advantage of that program as of March 31, though 25% of them now have current balances and nearly half have made partial or full payments. By the end of April, about 65,000 had past-due balances beyond the point of normal disconnection.

Like other cable operators, Charter has seen a big increase in peak network usage, particularly in daytime hours, during the pandemic as millions have stayed at home to work and go to school. Residential data usage for Internet-only customers in Q1 2020 averaged more than 600 gigabytes per month, a 20% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019.

"We've been able to handle the very quick change in demand," Rutledge said, "We've absorbed a year's worth of [network capacity] augmentation in a few weeks."

He also isn't overly concerned about the pandemic's impact on the upstream amid greater usage of apps such as video conferencing. "We don't have an immediate upstream problem," Rutledge said.

Video
Charter lost 70,000 residential pay-TV customers in Q1, improving on a loss of 152,000 subs in the prior quarter. Charter ended the period with 15.55 million residential video subs.

Charter recently inked a new deal with WarnerMedia to offer HBO Max, a new subscription VoD service that will launch on May 27. Rutledge said talks with NBCU for Peacock, a streaming service that will launch nationally on July 15, are ongoing but a deal has not been completed.

He also weighed in on the high costs of sports programming, which are coming into increased focus during the pandemic. Most notably, New York State Attorney General Letitia James made a plea earlier this week for pay-TV providers to trim subscription fees while no sports are being televised.

Rutledge estimated that Charter pays about $60 per month in average wholesale costs per sub on sports programming. "Sports is the major driver in the cost of content," he noted. Under current conditions, Charter believes it would still have to pass through its sports programming costs even if live events events don't occur due to the pandemic, holding that the company's hands are tied because a lot of sports network deals are bundled tightly with other deals.

"We have a structure on how we pay for content. We have little control of it contractually," he said. "We would like to see our customers relieved if they can be."

Mobile
Charter, which launched Spectrum Mobile nationwide in the fall of 2018, added another 290,000 mobile lines in Q1, expanding the total to 1.4 million lines. The operator managed to make those gains even as demand slowed in March, partly because of store closures.

Charter pulled in Q1 mobile revenues of $258 million (including $131 million from device revenues) versus $140 million a year earlier. Mobile-related expenses for Q1 totaled $374 million, spanning device cots, MVNO usage (via Verizon), customer acquisition and other operational expenses.

Rutledge also noted that Charter views the opportunities emerging with 6GHz (for Wi-Fi) and 3.5GHz (for CBRS) as separate, regarding 6GHz as a good in-home technology and CBRS as one that can aid Charter's plans for mobility as well as fixed wireless.

Business services
Charter pulled in total commercial revenues of $1.6 billion in Q1 (including $996 million from small and midsized businesses and $622 million from enterprise customers), versus $1.58 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Charter saw SMB sales soften in the back half of March due to lockdowns, as its entire direct sales force has been put on hold. However, the company estimates that less than 20% of its SMB customers include restaurants, hotels, bars and theaters that are being hit hard by the pandemic.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How to Achieve a Level of Network Security that Builds Trust from the Inside out
White Paper: How Cable Operators Can Win the Gaming War
White Paper: Making the Case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
White Paper: How to Achieve a Level of Network Security that Builds Trust from the Inside out
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated, software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE