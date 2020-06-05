Charter launches scholarship program

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the creation of Spectrum Scholars, a two-year educational program for eligible rising juniors with financial need.

To help with the selection of the Spectrum Scholars, Charter is collaborating with the American Indian College Fund, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), national non-profit organizations focused on supporting the needs and aspirations of underrepresented students.

Launching today, Charter and its non-profit partners will begin the application process to select 20 students who will each be awarded a $20,000 college scholarship to be used over the course of their junior and senior years. Students selected as Spectrum Scholars will participate in a structured, two-year program that will focus on professional development. Beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year, students also will receive a Charter mentor and the opportunity to explore an internship at Charter, one of the nation's largest broadband and connectivity companies.

