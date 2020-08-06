Charter launches digital education grant program

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced applications are now being accepted for the company's 2020 Spectrum Digital Education grant program, which supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives. Applications are available at corporate.charter.com/digital-education/grants and will be accepted until Friday, June 26, at 5 p.m. EST. Grants will be announced in August and awarded in September.

Charter opened the Spectrum Digital Education application portal two months earlier than planned to help meet the overwhelming need from nonprofit organizations focused on providing broadband training, access and education during the COVID-19 crisis.

Charter launched the Spectrum Digital Education program in 2017 and has since committed to awarding $6 million in cash grants and in-kind donations to support broadband education. Prior awards have allowed local beneficiaries to set up technology labs, provide online education to senior centers, and distribute laptops, impacting 28,845 individuals across 17 states and Washington, D.C., through 2019. To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities located within Charter's 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. More information on how to apply is available here.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications