Charter launches app for vision and hearing impaired

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the launch of Spectrum Access, a free app designed to provide entertainment access to persons with vision or hearing impairments. Currently available for iOS devices via the Apple App Store, the Spectrum Access app enhances the in-home entertainment experience by enabling customers to play audio description or closed captioning directly from their phone or tablet.

"Accessibility options for our customers with disabilities is a priority for Charter," said Peter Brown, Charter's Group Vice President of Design. "Our accessibility team - many of whom have a disability - are focused on creating an inclusive line of services that provide solutions for everyone. Their experience and expertise guides what we are doing to make our products work for all customers."

Through the Spectrum Access app, users can download and store audio description and closed captioning files on their personal devices. Using the device's microphone, the app finds where the user is in the movie or TV show and plays the corresponding file in parallel with the content playing on the user's TV.

Spectrum Access is currently compatible with more than 250 movies, many of which are available in Charter's On Demand library. With more titles added every month, hundreds more are expected to be available by the end of 2020.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications